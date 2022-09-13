Armenian Defense Ministry Says Situation on Border With Azerbaijan Remains Tense

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The situation on a number of sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

"As of 14:00 (10:00 GMT), the situation in some sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continues to remain extremely tense.

Despite a significant decrease in the intensity of shelling, the enemy continues to try to advance positions, in particular, in the direction of the villages of Nerkin And, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk," he said.

The spokesman noted that, according to preliminary data, the losses of the Armenian side amounted to 49 people killed, the final number will be made public after clarification. The Armenian Defense Ministry is closely following the video materials in the Azerbaijani Telegram channels related to the Armenian servicemen, and will also make clarifications on this matter, he added.