Armenian Defense Ministry Says Soldier Killed, 2 Others Wounded by Fellow Serviceman

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) One Armenian soldier has died and two others wounded by alleged friendly fire in one of Armenia's military units, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On December 10, at around 19:30 (15:30 GMT), in one of the military units deployed in the southern direction, a conscript, private Senik Arzumanyan, born 2002, sustained a fatal gunshot wound as a result of shots fired by a fellow soldier, according to preliminary information.

Two other soldiers were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry went on to add that the lives of the wounded soldiers are not in any danger and an investigation into the incident is underway.