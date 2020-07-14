UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Says Two Officers Killed In Azerbaijani Firing At Border

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:03 PM

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Two Officers Killed in Azerbaijani Firing at Border

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday the death of two military officers resulting from a firing by the Azerbaijani military amid border tensions

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday the death of two military officers resulting from a firing by the Azerbaijani military amid border tensions.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that two senior military officials were killed in the clashes.

"As a result from a firing by the rival at the north-eastern area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Maj. Garush Ambartsumyan and Cap. Sos Elbakyan sustained fatal wounds," ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

