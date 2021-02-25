UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Says Unacceptable To Get Armed Forces Involved In Politics

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Unacceptable to Get Armed Forces Involved in Politics

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry said Thursday that any attempts to get armed forces involved in political activity were unacceptable.

Earlier in the day the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces demanded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government resign.

"Armenian Armed Forces guard the borders of the homeland to the fullest of their abilities and ensure their security. The armed forces are a non-political entity and any attempts to get the armed forces involved in any political activity are unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.

