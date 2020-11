Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Apitonyan to Be Acting Minister - Parliament

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Artak Apitonyan will perform the duties of the minister, the deputy parliament speaker, Lena Nazaryan, said Wednesday.

On Monday, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan accepted the resignation of Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

"Acting Foreign Minister Artak Apitonyan will take place of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today," Nazaryan said.