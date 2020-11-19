Armenian Deputy Prime Minister, Russian Ambassador Discussed Economic Cooperation -Cabinet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin discussed economic cooperation, the cabinet said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed urgent issues on the agenda of economic cooperation between the two countries," it said.

Grigoryan thanked Kopyrkin for the efforts of the Russian authorities and personally President Vladimir Putin to establish a ceasefire in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh.