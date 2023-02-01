Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Says Iran Friendly Neighbor, Important Partner

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan called Iran a friendly neighbor and an important partner during the 17th meeting of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission held in Tehran.

"During the meeting, Grigoryan, noting that Iran is a friendly country and an important partner for Armenia, thanked the Iranian side for the warm welcome and stressed the importance of holding regular discussions in this format," the Armenian government said in a statement.

At the meeting, prospects for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, as well as possibilities of expanding cooperation in energy and transport were discussed. The sides exchanged views on the creation of favorable conditions for the development and expansion of trade and economic relations, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).