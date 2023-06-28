Open Menu

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Talks Nuclear Energy Cooperation With US Security Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has met with US Senior Advisor in the Department of State's Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, Justin Friedman, to discuss potential cooperation in nuclear energy between the two nations, the Armenian cabinet said on Tuesday.

 "During the meeting, the parties discussed potential areas of cooperation in nuclear energy. They also exchanged opinions on global trends in the development of human capital, digitalization and high technologies, as well as on reforms carried out in these areas by Armenia," the cabinet said in a statement.

Grigoryan outlined the main challenges in the Armenian energy industry and emphasized the importance of the country's participation in regional energy projects, the cabinet added.

 The US embassy in Armenia said on Monday that Friedman was scheduled to meet with high-ranking Armenian officials and industry experts to discuss the prospects of US-Armenian cooperation on a "secure and safe energy future for Armenia."

In early May, Washington and Yerevan signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear cooperation, intended to bolster energy security and bilateral relations.

In mid-March, the US and Armenia signed an agreement on cooperation and technical information exchange on nuclear safety issues between the Armenian State Nuclear Safety Committee and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The Armenian cabinet said the agreement would facilitate the exchange of best practices and knowledge on safety issues and the introduction of new technologies. The Armenian-US cooperation under the new agreement will be aimed at strengthening the regulatory infrastructure in Armenia and developing the skills and capacity of personnel, all of which are expected to support the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Armenia.

The government said that US scientific and technical assistance is aimed at implementing nuclear nonproliferation guarantees, ensuring the safe storage of radioactive materials and waste, conducting environmental monitoring, and developing safety regulations.

Armenia currently has one nuclear power plant located near the town of Metsamor, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Yerevan. The Armenian government's program foresees the extension of the operating life of the NPP's only functional unit until 2026, as well as the gradual commissioning of new units.

