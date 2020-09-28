Armenian Diplomat Refutes Reports of Yerevan Working on Karabakh Evacuation Routes

(@FahadShabbir)

Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan refuted, in an interview with Sputnik, reports of Yerevan working on humanitarian corridors and evacuation of people from Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan refuted, in an interview with Sputnik, reports of Yerevan working on humanitarian corridors and evacuation of people from Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the diplomat, there was misinterpretation.

"I said that since there are bombardments on Stepanakert, among other targets, for the first time since 1992, people should be in cellars or air raid shelters during the civil defense siren. And we are working on variants and scenarios where these people can be led to shelters during shelling and then returned to their houses and apartments," the diplomat said.

According to Toganyan, "this was not about evacuation at all."

"There is no need for corridors, we have a border [with Karabakh], it is open, people come and go, trade is ongoing," the diplomat said.