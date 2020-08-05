Armenian Embassy Building in Beirut Damaged Following Powerful Blast - Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The building of the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon was partially damaged following a major explosion at the port of Beirut on Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Anna Naghdayan told Sputnik.

Naghdayan also said that one ethnic Armenian died during the blast, and the Armenian-populated districts of the Lebanese capital were affected during the incident.

"The explosion partially damaged the building of the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon," the spokeswoman said.

According to the city authorities, half of Beirut was affected by the explosion, while Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan confirmed that at least 30 people were killed and over 2,500 others were injured.