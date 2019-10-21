MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Armenian embassy in France on Sunday condemned the attack on the editorial office of the French-language Nouvelles d'Arménie magazine.

"The Armenian embassy in France decisively condemns the attack on the premises of the Nouvelles d'Arménie magazine. It is a serious infringement against the freedom of speech and republican values," Armenian Ambassador in France Hasmik Tolmajian posted on Twitter.

According to the magazine itself, the intruders broke the door to the office and stole three cameras and three computers with confidential data.

The issue of attacks on media in France has attracted heightened attention after the terrorists attack on the editorial office of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo which left 12 people, including two policemen, killed. The attack occurred after the magazine published caricatures on prophet Muhammad. Two days later the Kouachi brothers, responsible for the attack, were neutralized by the special forces.