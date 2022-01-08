Armenian Embassy Threatened Over Military Presence in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Armenia's embassy in Moscow received a written bomb threat on Saturday and a demand that Yerevan pull troops out of Kazakhstan, an embassy spokesperson told Sputnik.

Armenia, which holds the rotating presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, sent peacekeepers to Kazakhstan under the bloc's mandate to help its ally quell unrest.

"The embassy received a letter containing a bomb threat and a demand to withdraw troops from Kazakhstan," the mission said.

The diplomatic mission employed a security protocol and informed the Russian police about the threat. The spokesperson said an investigation was underway.