Armenian Emergencies Ministry's Functions To Be Transferred To Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 06:30 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Armenia's Emergencies Ministry said it would be finally abolished on June 30, its functions would be completely transferred to the Interior Ministry.

"The Emergencies Ministry reports that its activities will be terminated from June 30 of this year," it said.

The abolition is envisioned by amendments to the law "On the Structure and Activities of the Government" adopted on December 16, 2022.

The Interior Ministry, formed late in 2022 in a new "format", includes three large units - the police, the rescue service, the migration and citizenship service.

More Stories From World