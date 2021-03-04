UrduPoint.com
Armenian Ex-Deputy General Staff Chief, Fired Over Row With Pashinyan, Seeks Reinstatement

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:49 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Armenia's ex-Deputy Chief of General Staff, Tiran Khachatryan who mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinayn's claim that most of Russia-supplied Iskander missiles failed to explode in the Karabakh conflict filed a lawsuit against President Armen Sarkissian to seek reinstatement, according to the datalex.

am legal information portal.

On February 24, Sarkissian fired Khachatryan on the proposal of the country's prime minister. Earlier this week, Pashinyan acknowledged he had been misinformed about the Iskander missiles.

