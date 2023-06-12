Armenian Exports to Russia Up by 187% in 2022 - Finance Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Armenian exports to Russia grew by 187% in 2022 year-on-year, with the main share accounted for by re-export of foreign goods, Armenian Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said on Monday.

"The growth of exports to Russia amounted to 187% in 2022 compared to 2021," the Armenian finance minister said during a speech in the Armenian parliament.

At the same time, Hovhannisyan specified that the increase had been primarily driven by re-export of foreign goods, while exports of Armenia's domestic products had made a contribution of 47 percentage points to the growth.

In January, the Armenian authorities said the country's foreign trade had surged by 68.6% and reached $14.12 billion in 2022 year-on-year. Exports amounted to $5.36 billion, a 77.7% increase from 2021, and imports totaled $8.76 billion, a 63.5% increase.