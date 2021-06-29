UrduPoint.com
Armenian Farmers Block Yerevan-Gyumri Highway Over Irrigation Crisis Amid Heat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Villagers from the Shirak province in Armenia's northwest blocked the Yerevan-Gyumri highway on Tuesday, demanding that the government tackle an irrigation crisis, which has been aggravated by the heat wave and lack of rainfall.

The activists blocked a stretch of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway near the village of Beniamin. They urge the government to immediately address the irrigation issue, as heat and lack of precipitation have severely damaged agriculture and threaten crops.

Last week, similar action was initiated by farmers in the Armavir province.

