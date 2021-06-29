Armenian Farmers Unblock Highway After Protest Over Water Crisis

Farmers in northwestern Armenia removed a roadblock on a highway to the capital of Yerevan after meeting with a regional governor to talk about water shortages that have plagued the area for years

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Farmers in northwestern Armenia removed a roadblock on a highway to the capital of Yerevan after meeting with a regional governor to talk about water shortages that have plagued the area for years.

A Sputnik correspondent said protesters blocked the road, which connects Yerevan and Armenia's second-largest city of Gyumri in the Shirak province, to draw attention to heat and drought causing crop loss.

It was not immediately clear whether the government of the drought-hit Shirak province and its water utility made any kind of arrangement with the farmers.

Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted on Tuesday that the former Soviet republic's conventional irrigation system was obsolete and needed to be urgently replaced by a more advanced drip system to respond to challenges of the climate change.