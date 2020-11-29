Armenian Filmmakers Urge Russia, Other Nations to Facilitate Repatriation of POWs, Victims

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Armenian film producer Armen Grigoryan and film director Mher Mkrtchyan have participated in a mass meeting in the capital of Yerevan and called on Russia and other countries to facilitate the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and victims resulted from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

On Friday, Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan accused Azerbaijan of dragging on the repatriation process and called on the international community to take efforts to settle the issue.

"As a citizen of the Russian Federation, I want to appeal to the Russian government and embassy, I ask you to help to force the Republic of Azerbaijan to fulfill its responsibilities and return our warriors to the motherland, allow us to retrieve the dead bodies of our warriors to bury them honorably in the motherland. We, concerned people, have gathered here to strengthen the voice of the people who can not even bury their sons. Hear us, I ask, help us in this issue as well," Grigoryan said.

The film producer also urged all Armenians, who lived in different countries, to appeal to their government, the Red Cross, the United Nations and request them to make Azerbaijan return the prisoners of war.

Mkrtchyan stressed that the current Armenian government was not able to promote the repatriation of prisoners and victims, and called on the foreign missions located in Armenia to assist in solving the problem.

"Today, there is no power in Armenia that is able to settle the problem of the exchange of war prisoners. Today, there is no power in Armenia that is able to negotiate with anyone - neither with an enemy, nor with an ally - and we ask all the countries, which have embassies and consulates in Armenia, to assist in solution of the issue connected to the repatriation of war prisoners and victims' bodies," Mkrtchyan said.

Grigoryan added that on Sunday he was planning to hold a rally in Yerevan, the participants of which would carry the photographs of the war prisoners and victims of the Karabakh conflict, to attract the attention of the foreign embassies to the problem.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the loss of some territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

After the hostilities had ceased, Armenian refugees started to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, with Russian peacekeepers ensuring their safety. Russian engineer units have started to clear roads, reconstruct electricity, water and heating communications of social facilities and households in the region.