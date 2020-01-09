Armenian Flagship Carrier to Continue Flights From Yerevan to Tehran - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

Armenia Airways, the country's flagship carrier which operates flights from Armenia to Iran, will continue flights to the Iranian capital, its spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

"We intend to continue flights. Now, in the low season, our airline operates four flights a week, but during the active period, for example, in the spring, during the celebration of the Iranian New Year, flights are conducted daily, and even twice a day," the spokesperson said.

Satenik Hovhannisyan, a spokeswoman for Armenia International Airports, told Sputnik that Armenia Airways was the only carrier to conduct regular flights to Tehran from Yerevan.

The Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines flying to Kiev crashed shortly after leaving Tehran Airport on Wednesday morning. All 176 people on board were killed.

The United State has suspended civilian flights over a large part of the middle East, including Iran, Iraq and the Persian Gulf, due to increased military activity and political tensions in the region. China said it was closely monitoring air security over Iraq and Iran, but had not yet notified airlines of the suspension of flights. Air Canada said it was rerouting its flights to Dubai to avoid Iraqi airspace. Turkish flagship carrier Turkish Airlines on Wednesday suspended flights to Iran and Iraq.