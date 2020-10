Armenian Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow for Karabakh Consultations - Flight Radar

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has arrived in Moscow for taking part in consultations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Flight Radar tracking service

The Armenian-Azerbaijani consultations are expected to start in around an hour.