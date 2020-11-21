(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Armenia's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan on Saturday said he accepted Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov's offer to pay a visit to Moscow in the near future.

"During their meeting in Yerevan, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia noted the importance of maintaining the dynamics and intensity of dialogue at various levels, including through mutual visits.

Ayvazyan accepted the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to make a working visit to Moscow in the near future," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on its website.