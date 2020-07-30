UrduPoint.com
Armenian Foreign Minister Calls On Israel To Stop Arms Deliveries To Azerbaijan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:38 PM

Armenian Foreign Minister Calls on Israel to Stop Arms Deliveries to Azerbaijan

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told The Jerusalem Post newspaper that Israel should stop arms deliveries to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told The Jerusalem Post newspaper that Israel should stop arms deliveries to Azerbaijan.

The minister characterized the arms trade with Azerbaijan as fatal because from his point of view Baku tends to use weapons against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"We will consistently pursue this issue, it will always be an integral part of our agenda both on bilateral and multilateral platforms. Israel should stop this deadly business with Azerbaijan," Mnatsakanyan said, as quoted by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The remarks were made amid a new armed confrontation that broke out on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border earlier this month, notably far from where the two usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The clash took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other.

The hostilities have already resulted in the death of 12 servicemen, including a general, on Azerbaijan's end and of six servicemen on Armenia's end.

