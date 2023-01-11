(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in a conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, complained about Azerbaijan's actions due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the road linking the region with Armenia was blocked

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in a conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, complained about Azerbaijan's actions due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the road linking the region with Armenia was blocked.

"Mirzoyan presented to the interlocutor the humanitarian situation deteriorating day by day, which has developed as a result of blocking since December 12, 2022 the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the outside world," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, by its actions, grossly violates the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 (by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan)," the ministry said.

Mirzoyan said the alleged environmental justifications and accusations on the part of the Azerbaijani side in blocking the Lachin corridor are false.