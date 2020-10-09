Armenian Foreign Minister Departs to Moscow - Embassy Ahead of Consultations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is already on his way to Moscow, which will host consultations on Karabakh later on Friday, the Armenian Embassy in Russia told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Baku and Yerevan had confirmed their participation in the consultations.

"The minister is going to Moscow," a spokesperson for the Armenian diplomatic mission said.