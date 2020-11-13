Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Phone With Russia, France, US

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the fate of the Armenian cultural heritage in the region with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the fate of the Armenian cultural heritage in the region with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Mnatsakanyan stressed that the [joint] statement [by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan] aimed at establishing a ceasefire regime and deploying peacekeepers cannot be considered a comprehensive solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the ministry said.

"The key role of Turkey in planning, provoking and waging the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh [self-name of Karabakh] was noted, which was expressed both in direct participation in hostilities and in the involvement of foreign militants into the conflict zone," it said.

The minister ruled out any role of Turkey in the peacekeeping operations in Artsakh, despite the steps taken by Ankara in this direction, it said.

Mnatsakanyan stressed that the international community should immediately take steps to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Karabakh, "which arose as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression.

"

"The Armenian foreign minister expressed deep concern over the fate of Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan in Artsakh. He stressed that the international community is well aware of Azerbaijan's barbaric attitude towards the Armenian heritage, as a result of which Armenian monuments were destroyed in Nakhichevan, on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as on the territories of Artsakh, which were under Azerbaijani occupation during the first Artsakh war," the statement says.

"The interlocutors stressed the importance of continuing the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group as the only format with an international mediation mandate," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, in this regard, Mnatsakanyan stressed that all issues related to the peace process in Nagorno-Karabakh must be discussed exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, and the interests of the Armenians in Karabakh will be represented in this format. The minister stressed the need to guarantee the status of Karabakh and full security of the Armenians living there.