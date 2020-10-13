Armenian Foreign Minister in Talks With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is paying a visit to Moscow, is currently holding a meeting there with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group for Karabakh crisis settlement, the Armenian Embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The meeting is being held in the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House on Spiridonovka street," a spokesperson for the embassy said.

The OSCE Minsk Group is currently co-chaired by Russia's Igor Popov, France's Stephane Visconti and the United States' Andrew Schofer.