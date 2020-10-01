Armenian Foreign Minister, Lavrov Discuss Karabakh - Armenian Foreign Ministry
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:02 AM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in the Karabakh region in a phone conversation, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
The Armenian ministry's press service remarked that the two ministers said that the non-regional powers' interference in attempt to destabilize the region was unacceptable.
"He [Mnatsakanyan] strongly condemned the direct political and military-technical involvement of Turkey in the military activities that Azerbaijan is holding at the contact line and on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.