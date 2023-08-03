Open Menu

Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, Borrell Discuss Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, Borrell Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The interlocutors exchanged views on issues of regional security.

They discussed the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh in connection with the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

It said Mirzoyan stressed the need to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor in line with the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6, 2023, as well as urgently provide Karabakh with food, medicines and other essentials.

Related Topics

Ararat Azerbaijan February July Court

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

30 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

33 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

25 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

33 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

19 minutes ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

19 minutes ago
10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

19 minutes ago
 WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 ..

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage sy ..

19 minutes ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

19 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

18 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-e ..

DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-election

18 minutes ago
 Five including injured street criminals, drug pedd ..

Five including injured street criminals, drug peddler arrested

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World