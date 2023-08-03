Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, Borrell Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The interlocutors exchanged views on issues of regional security.

They discussed the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh in connection with the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

It said Mirzoyan stressed the need to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor in line with the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6, 2023, as well as urgently provide Karabakh with food, medicines and other essentials.