Open Menu

Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan To Visit Iran On July 24 - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan to Visit Iran on July 24 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Iran on July 24 to hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On July 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Tehran.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran is scheduled," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its social media.

The meeting will be followed by a news conference, the statement read.

On Saturday, Mirzoyan received newly-appointed Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani on the occasion of handing over the copies of his credentials. The diplomats discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, energy and transport sectors and regional security issues.

Related Topics

Iran Social Media Visit Ararat Armenia Tehran July Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

24 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

2 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

2 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

4 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

5 hours ago
Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

5 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

7 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

7 hours ago

More Stories From World