Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan to Visit Iran on July 24 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Iran on July 24 to hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On July 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Tehran.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran is scheduled," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its social media.

The meeting will be followed by a news conference, the statement read.

On Saturday, Mirzoyan received newly-appointed Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani on the occasion of handing over the copies of his credentials. The diplomats discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, energy and transport sectors and regional security issues.