Armenian Foreign Minister Remains In Constant Contact With OSCE Minsk Group - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan remains in constant contact with representatives from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group amid the latest flare-up in tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"Armenian Foreign Minister is in constant touch with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship," Anna Naghdalyan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman wrote that Yerevan condemns Baku's "aggression" in the region.

In the early hours of the morning, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense first reported that the Armenian military had shelled settlements along the line of contact between both countries. The authorities in Yerevan, in turn, have accused the Azerbaijani military of launching an offensive in the region and shelling civilian targets.

The OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States, and France, has spearheaded efforts since 1992 to find a peaceful end to the decades-long conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

