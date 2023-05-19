Armenian Foreign Minister Says Needed to Prevent Further Escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted at a trilateral meeting with the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow the importance of preventing further escalation and inadmissibility of the use of force in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

"At the same time, I would also like to note the importance of preventing further escalation and refraining from the use of force. This, by the way, is what our leaders have agreed to. There is a joint statement about this," Mirzoyzn said.