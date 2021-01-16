Armenian Foreign Minister, Senior UK Diplomat Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton on Friday discussed the situation in the post-war Nagorno-Karabakh region during phone talks, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton on Friday discussed the situation in the post-war Nagorno-Karabakh region during phone talks, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the sides touched upon the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the steps being undertaken to eliminate the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh. Both sides highlighted the importance of addressing the issues of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] Minsk Group Co-Chairs," the ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian minister also told the UK official that the obligations under the November 9 statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh were being strictly implemented.

"Ara Aivazian and Wendy Morton exchanged views on the steps undertaken to expand the agenda of Armenian-British relations and promote the political dialogue," the ministry added.

The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9. The deal resulted in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. Yerevan transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku.