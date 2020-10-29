Armenian Foreign Minister Slams Idea of Implicitly Agreeing to Pull Forces From Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Sputnik that Yerevan did not implicitly agree to withdraw its forces from Karabakh during Moscow talks, contrary to a recent statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Aliyev told Haber Turk broadcaster on October 14 that Baku was expecting Armenia to withdraw its forces from Karabakh, where the decades-long conflict flared-up in late September.

"The Joint statement of October 10 is there, it was reconfirmed also on October 17 and October 25 and there is nothing agreed beyond that text," the minister said.

On October 10, foreign ministers of both Armenia and Azerbaijan held talks in Moscow, mediated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a ceasefire, but almost immediately after it went into force both reported that it was being breached by the other side. There have been two other attempts at ceasefire since then, one of them brokered in Washington, but the two sides reported breaches soon after each of the agreements.