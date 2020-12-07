UrduPoint.com
Armenian Foreign Minister Thanks Russia For Promoting Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:49 PM

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Monday thanked Russia for the efforts aimed at ensuring a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for a speedy exchange of prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers, as per existing agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Monday thanked Russia for the efforts aimed at ensuring a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for a speedy exchange of prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers, as per existing agreements.

Aivazian made the statement following the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to the Russian side and to you personally, Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov], for your great contribution and consistent efforts aimed at a complete cease of fire and military hostilities in the conflict zone," Aivazian said.

According to the Armenian minister, Yerevan and Baku still have to implement the commitments on the repatriation of war prisoners, missing servicemen and bodies of killed soldiers.

"Naturally, the search for missing servicemen, exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead is a very sensitive issue that needs to be resolved as soon as possible," Aivazian said, citing "numerous and confirmed facts of barbaric, literally barbaric, treatment" of the prisoners both military and civilian.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in the wake of a 1.5-month conflict. The warring sides have agreed to terminate at the effectively occupied territories, as well as exchange prisoners and bodies of dead soldiers. Russia deployed 1,960 peacekeepers to monitor the truce.

On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan and Baku had agreed to exchange war prisoners under the all-for-all formula.

Since the ceasefire declaration, Russian peacekeepers facilitated the return of over 34,000 refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian engineer units are underway demining the former conflict zone and repairing social infrastructure and amenities, including electricity, water and heating.

