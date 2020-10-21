Armenian Foreign Minister to Discuss Karabakh Ceasefire Implementation in Moscow- Ministry

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:48 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will discuss the implementation of the Karabakh ceasefire agreements at talks in Moscow on Wednesday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"The situation in the conflict area in Nagorno-Karabakh and the implementation of the ceasefire agreements will be on the agenda," the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Anna Nagdalyan, who previously announced that Mnatsakanyan will pay a short visit to the Russian capital on Wednesday, said.