Armenian Foreign Minister to Embark on Trip to Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan will travel to Moscow on Thursday to take part in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) later in the week.

Ayvazyan will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday on the sidelines of the CIS meeting.

On Friday, Moscow will be hosting the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, which will focus on key areas of regional cooperation.

Top diplomats are expected to exchange views on the pressing international issues and discuss ways to deepen the multilateral partnership.