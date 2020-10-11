UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Foreign Minister To Meet With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs In Moscow

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Armenian Foreign Minister to Meet With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is expected to meet with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group during his visit to Moscow, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Sputnik on Sunday.

"During his visit to Moscow, the minister will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Naghdalyan said.

Mnatsakanyan's visit to the Russian capital will reportedly take place from Sunday through Tuesday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Visit Minsk Sunday From

Recent Stories

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

30 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation wit ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

1 hour ago

UAE chairs meeting of GCC ministries of justice un ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.