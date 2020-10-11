Armenian Foreign Minister to Meet With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is expected to meet with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group during his visit to Moscow, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Sputnik on Sunday.

"During his visit to Moscow, the minister will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Naghdalyan said.

Mnatsakanyan's visit to the Russian capital will reportedly take place from Sunday through Tuesday.