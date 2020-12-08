UrduPoint.com
Armenian Foreign Minister To Start 2-Day Working Visit To France On Tuesday - Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister to Start 2-Day Working Visit to France on Tuesday - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan will visit France on Tuesday and Wednesday to hold talks with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On December 8-9, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will pay a working visit to France.

Negotiations between the Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian with the Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian," the ministry wrote on the official Facebook page.

During his trip, Aivazyan will also meet with Louise Mushikivabo, the secretary-general of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, and UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay.

French officials have called for protecting the heritage sites in the Armenian-majority breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after the six-week major military conflict between Yerevan and Baku.

