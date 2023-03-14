Armenian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow in Near Future - Pashinyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is expected to visit Russia in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is expected to visit Russia in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we are ready (for such a meeting) and yesterday we talked about this with the Russian President.

The foreign minister is scheduled to visit Moscow in the near future, where they will discuss this," Pashinyan said, commenting on the possibility of the trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan.