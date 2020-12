Armenian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on Monday - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan will visit Russia on December 7 to discuss Karabakh. the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"As agreed, Armenian foreign minister will be in Moscow on December 7 on a working visit.

During talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers will discuss international and regional matters," Maria Zakharova said.

According to the spokeswoman, the diplomats will pay special attention to the Karabakh ceasefire statement.