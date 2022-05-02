Armenian Foreign Minister to Visit US From May 2-6

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the United States from May 2 - 6 to meet with government officials and participate in a bilateral strategic dialogue session, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Mirzoyan will arrive in the United States on a working visit to participate in Armenia-US strategic dialogue meeting. In Washington, Mirzoyan will hold meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power, Special Assistant to the President Amanda Sloat and other counterparts," the ministry said in a statement.

Meetings with senior US Congress officials and a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank are also on the diplomat's agenda.