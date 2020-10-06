Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Ceasefire in Karabakh

The Armenian Foreign Ministry pointed on Tuesday to the need to immediately cease fire in Karabakh and warned against trying to settle the conflict militarily

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Armenian Foreign Ministry pointed on Tuesday to the need to immediately cease fire in Karabakh and warned against trying to settle the conflict militarily.

"Armenia confirms the need to immediately cease fire ...

We stress once again that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the conflict and to the peace process, and any attempt to settle it militarily will be resolutely curtailed," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also praised the statement of foreign ministers of� the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group member states, who condemned attacks on civilian population and infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, and qualified it as a threat to the regional security.