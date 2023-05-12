Armenian Foreign Ministry Says EU Observers at Border Carrying Out Their Functions

(@FahadShabbir)

EU observers deployed in Armenia are not able to react to the escalation at the border with Azerbaijan, as their tasks include preparing a report for Brussels and periodically visiting border sections, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) EU observers deployed in Armenia are not able to react to the escalation at the border with Azerbaijan, as their tasks include preparing a report for Brussels and periodically visiting border sections, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said on Friday.

On Thursday, Baku and Yerevan twice traded accusations of shelling in a border region situated to the east of lake Sevan in the neighborhood of the village of Sotk in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, in the vicinity of a gold mine. Armenia reported four injured. Azerbaijan said that one soldier had been killed and another heavily injured. On Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that Azerbaijan allegedly used a drone injuring two Armenian servicemen. Later in the day, the ministry said that their lives are not in danger.

"The observers could not give any reaction. Their role is to periodically prepare reports for Brussels and (EU) member states, periodically visit all border sectors," Hovhannisyan told reporters.

The presence of the observers is in and of itself already a contribution to the improvement of the situation, creating a positive atmosphere from a psychological perspective, which is in accordance with their mandate, he added.

Last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the EU observer mission in Armenia does not guarantee the country's security but is still important, as it draws the attention of the international community to the problems of the region.

In February, the European Union launched a civil observer mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the mission's civil personnel numbering about 100 people in total, including 50 unarmed watchers.

The developments come amid the already tense relations between the two countries, with the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh) the subject of territorial disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku was reported in an area unrelated to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region � the most serious escalation since the 2020 events. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks.

The situation further worsened in December 2022, when the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through Azerbaijani territory, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

On February 18, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan held peace talks in Munich. Following the negotiations, Aliyev said that the main issue was that the peace treaty between the two countries should be drawn up on the basis of international norms and principles, and that any provisions on Nagorno-Karabakh were unacceptable.

Aliyev and Pashinyan will reportedly meet on Sunday in Brussels and resume peace talks.