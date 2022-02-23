Armenian Foreign Ministry Says Issue of Recognizing DPR, LPR Not on Agenda in Yerevan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The issue of recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) is not on the agenda in Yerevan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Wednesday.

"This issue is not on the agenda," Hunanyan said when asked about the possibility of recognizing the breakaway republics by Armenia.

Yerevan wants the existing problems between the two friendly states to be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, based on international norms and principles, including the UN Charter, the diplomat said.