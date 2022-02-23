UrduPoint.com

Armenian Foreign Ministry Says Issue Of Recognizing DPR, LPR Not On Agenda In Yerevan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Armenian Foreign Ministry Says Issue of Recognizing DPR, LPR Not on Agenda in Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The issue of recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) is not on the agenda in Yerevan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Wednesday.

"This issue is not on the agenda," Hunanyan said when asked about the possibility of recognizing the breakaway republics by Armenia.

Yerevan wants the existing problems between the two friendly states to be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, based on international norms and principles, including the UN Charter, the diplomat said.

Related Topics

United Nations Yerevan Armenia Luhansk Donetsk Independence

Recent Stories

PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia tod ..

PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia today

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd February 2022

3 hours ago
 Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>