Armenian Foreign Ministry Slams Drone Strikes Against Shusha Cathedral In Nagorno-Karabakh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:23 AM

Armenian Foreign Ministry Slams Drone Strikes Against Shusha Cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned drone strikes that had hit a cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh city of Shusha amid the armed conflict between Yerevan and Baku

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned drone strikes that had hit a cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh city of Shusha amid the armed conflict between Yerevan and Baku.

Earlier in the day, several drone strikes damaged the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, the city's main church, a historical building that dates back to the 19th century. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claims that its forces do not target buildings of historical, cultural or religious importance. According to the ombudsman of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Artak Beglaryan, three journalists were injured in one of the strikes.

"#Azerbaijan armed forces launched airstrikes at masterpiece of #Armenia'n architecture- Holy Savior #Ghazanchetsots Cathedral located in cultural capital of #Artsakh, #Shushi. This action fully fits into its policy of #Armenophobia developed for decades," the ministry tweeted.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been disputing the status of Nagorno-Karabakh since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Hostilities in the region resumed on September 27, with both sides blaming one another for instigating the conflict.

