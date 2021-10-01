Armenian General Staff Deputy Chief Detained in Army Weapons Supplies Probe - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenian General Staff Deputy Chief Stepan Galstyan was detained as part of the probe into faulty weaponry supplies to the army, news website hraparak.am reported on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Armenian General Staff Deputy Chief Stepan Galstyan was detained as part of the probe into faulty weaponry supplies to the army, news website hraparak.am reported on Friday.

Searches are going on in Galstyan's apartment.

He was recently interrogated, according to the media outlet.

Former Defense Minister David Tonoyan was detained for suspected involvement in the same crime. He is accused of embezzling 2.27 billion drams ($4.46 million).