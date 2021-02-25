YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The general staff of the Armenian armed forces said on Thursday its earlier statement calling for resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was not made under any pressure.

"This is a clear conviction, the position of generals and officers, whose only goal is to contribute to the salvation of our motherland at this critical moment. We once again confirm our clear position," the general staff said.