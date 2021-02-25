UrduPoint.com
Armenian General Staff Says Calls For Pashinyan's Resignation Are Not Result Of Pressure

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Armenian General Staff Says Calls for Pashinyan's Resignation Are Not Result of Pressure

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The general staff of the Armenian armed forces said on Thursday its earlier statement calling for resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was not made under any pressure.

"This is a clear conviction, the position of generals and officers, whose only goal is to contribute to the salvation of our motherland at this critical moment. We once again confirm our clear position," the general staff said.

