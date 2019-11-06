(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's potential visit to Washington in November may be impacted by the recent US Congress resolutions on Armenian genocide and sanctions, while a dialogue between the two countries' leaders should to be kept, Turkey's Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council member Nursin Guney told Sputnik.

When asked whether the resolutions passed by the US House of Representatives may impede a possible visit by Erdogan to the United States, Guney said, "It might."

"But they haven't decided yet. As far as I know, they are still thinking about it," she added.

"We should not close the dialogue with the Trump administration, Trump himself as the president of the US," Guney said.