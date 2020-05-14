UrduPoint.com
Armenian Government Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency Until June 13

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:03 PM

The Armenian government extended on Thursday the state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus pandemic until June 13

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Armenian government extended on Thursday the state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus pandemic until June 13.

"The state of emergency declared on March 16 and prolonged through May 14 is extended for 30 days until 5.00 p.m.

[13:00] on June 13," Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said at a meeting.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has increased by 142 to a total of 3,860, and another patient has died over the past day, bringing the death toll to 49, according to the Armenian Health Ministry.

Almost 1,580 people have recovered, and 2,218 patients remain in hospitals, the ministry added.

