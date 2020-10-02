UrduPoint.com
Armenian Government Ready To Work With OSCE Minsk Group Toward Ceasefire In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:11 PM

Yerevan is ready to cooperate with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group toward a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Yerevan is ready to cooperate with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group toward a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said on Friday.

"While this aggression against #NagornoKarabakh will continue to receive our strong and resolute response, we stand ready to engage with the @OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to re-establish a ceasefire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements," the Armenian Unified Infocenter account, managed by the Armenian government, tweeted.

