Armenian Government Ready to Work With OSCE Minsk Group Toward Ceasefire in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Yerevan is ready to cooperate with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group toward a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said on Friday.

"While this aggression against #NagornoKarabakh will continue to receive our strong and resolute response, we stand ready to engage with the @OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to re-establish a ceasefire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements," the Armenian Unified Infocenter account, managed by the Armenian government, tweeted.